“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” — Dr. Seuss
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 22, the 112th day of 2022. There are 253 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 22, 2000, in a dramatic pre-dawn raid, armed immigration agents seized Elian Gonzalez, the Cuban boy at the center of a custody dispute, from his relatives’ home in Miami; Elian was reunited with his father at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. and Afghanistan reached a deal on a strategic partnership agreement ensuring that Americans would provide military and financial support to the Afghan people for at least a decade beyond 2014, the deadline for most foreign forces to withdraw.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1944, during World War II, U.S. forces began invading Japanese-held New Guinea with amphibious landings at Hollandia and Aitape.
In 1970, millions of Americans concerned about the environment observed the first “Earth Day.”
In 1993, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum was dedicated in Washington, D.C., to honor victims of Nazi extermination.
In 1994, Richard M. Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, died at a New York hospital four days after suffering a stroke; he was 81.
In 2004, Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who’d traded in a multi-million-dollar NFL contract to serve in Afghanistan, was killed by friendly fire; he was 27.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jack Nicholson is 85.
Singer Peter Frampton is 72.
Actor Joseph Bottoms is 68.
Baseball manager Terry Francona is 63.
Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is 56.
Actor-talk show host Sherri Shepherd is 55.
Country singer Kellie Coffey is 51.
Actor Ingo Rademacher is 51.
Actor Amber Heard is 36.
Rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly is 32.