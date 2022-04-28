“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 28, the 118th day of 2022. There are 247 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 28, 1994, former CIA official Aldrich Ames, who had passed U.S. secrets to the Soviet Union and then Russia, pleaded guilty to espionage and tax evasion, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
10 YEARS AGO
Syria derided United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as biased and called his comments “outrageous” after he blamed the regime for widespread cease-fire violations.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1945, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress, Clara Petacci, were executed by Italian partisans as they attempted to flee the country.
In 1967, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali was stripped of his title after he refused to be inducted into the armed forces.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter accepted the resignation of Secretary of State Cyrus R. Vance, who had opposed the failed rescue mission aimed at freeing American hostages in Iran. (Vance was succeeded by Edmund Muskie.)
In 1990, the musical “A Chorus Line” closed after 6,137 performances on Broadway.
In 2011, convicted sex offender Phillip Garrido and his wife, Nancy, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping a California girl, Jaycee Dugard, who was abducted in 1991 at the age of 11 and rescued 18 years later. (Phillip Garrido was sentenced to 431 years to life in prison; Nancy Garrido was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHAYS
Former Secretary of State James A. Baker III is 92.
Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 81.
Actor Paul Guilfoyle is 73.
Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 72.
Rock musician Chuck Leavell is 70.
Actor Nancy Lee Grahn is 66 (“General Hospital”).
Actor Bridget Moynahan is 51.
Actor Penelope Cruz is 48.
TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott are 44.
Actor Jessica Alba is 41.