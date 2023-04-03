Today in History
Today is Monday, April 3, the 93rd day of 2023. There are 272 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On April 3, 1973, the first handheld portable telephone was demonstrated for reporters on a New York City street corner as Motorola executive Martin Cooper called Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs.
Ten years ago: The White House announced President Barack Obama would return 5 percent of his salary each month to the Treasury in a show of solidarity with federal workers smarting from government-wide spending cuts. Palestinian militants launched several rockets into southern Israel and Israeli aircraft struck targets in the Gaza Strip in the heaviest exchange of fire between the sides since a cease-fire ended a major flare-up the previous year. Oscar-winning screenwriter and award-winning novelist Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, 85, died in New York.
On this date:
In 1865, Union forces occupied the Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia.
In 1882, outlaw Jesse James was shot to death in St. Joseph, Missouri, by Robert Ford, a member of James’ gang.
In 1936, Bruno Hauptmann was electrocuted in Trenton, New Jersey, for the kidnap-murder of 20-month-old Charles Lindbergh Jr.
In 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces began their final assault on Bataan against American and Filipino troops who surrendered six days later; the capitulation was followed by the notorious Bataan Death March.
In 1944, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Smith v. Allwright, struck down a Democratic Party of Texas rule that allowed only white voters to participate in Democratic primaries.
Actor Alec Baldwin is 65.
Actor David Hyde Pierce is 64.
Rock singer John Thomas Griffith (Cowboy Mouth) is 63.
Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 62.
Rock singer-musician Mike Ness (Social Distortion) is 61.
Rock singer Sebastian Bach is 55.
Rock musician James MacDonough (Megadeth) is 53.
Olympic gold medal ski racer Picabo Street is 52.
Actor Jennie Garth is 51.
Actor Jamie Bamber is 50.