“If life were predictable it would cease to be life, and be without flavor.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 30, the 120th day of 2022. There are 245 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1993, top-ranked women’s tennis player Monica Seles was stabbed in the back during a match in Hamburg, Germany, by a man who described himself as a fan of second-ranked German player Steffi Graf. (The man, convicted of causing grievous bodily harm, was given a suspended sentence.)
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, meeting at the White House, decried aggressive acts from North Korea, including a recent failed rocket launch, and vowed to maintain a unified front against such provocations. A ferry carrying more than 300 people capsized in a river in northeast India, killing some 100 people and leaving about as many missing.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1789, George Washington took the oath of office in New York as the first president of the United States.
In 1900, engineer John Luther “Casey” Jones of the Illinois Central Railroad died in a train wreck near Vaughan, Mississippi, after staying at the controls in a successful effort to save the passengers.
In 1945, as Soviet troops approached his Berlin bunker, Adolf Hitler took his own life along with that of his wife of one day, Eva Braun.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed a resolution officially confirming the name of Hoover Dam, which had also come to be known as “Boulder Dam.”
In 1975, the Vietnam War ended as the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell to Communist forces.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Willie Nelson is 89.
Actor Perry King is 74.
Singer Merrill Osmond is 69.
Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is 61.
Actor Adrian Pasdar is 57.
Rock musician Chris Henderson (3 Doors Down) is 51.
Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 51.
Actor Johnny Galecki is 47.
Actor Kirsten Dunst is 40.
Rapper/producer Travis Scott is 31.