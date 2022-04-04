“Life is either a great adventure or nothing.” — Helen Keller
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 4, the 94th day of 2022. There are 271 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 4, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., 39, was shot and killed while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee; his slaying was followed by a wave of rioting (Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Chicago were among cities particularly hard hit). James Earl Ray later pleaded guilty to assassinating King, then spent the rest of his life claiming he’d been the victim of a setup.
10 YEARS AGO
A federal judge sentenced five former New Orleans police officers to prison for the deadly Danziger Bridge shootings in the chaotic days following Hurricane Katrina. (The verdicts in the case were later set aside by the judge, who cited prosecutorial misconduct; the officers pleaded guilty in 2016 to reduced charges.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1841, President William Henry Harrison succumbed to pneumonia one month after his inaugural, becoming the first U.S. chief executive to die in office.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by his son Tad, visited the vanquished Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, where he was greeted by a crowd that included former slaves.
In 1973, the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center were officially dedicated. (The towers were destroyed in the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001.)
In 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves tied Babe Ruth’s home-run record by hitting his 714th round-tripper in Cincinnati.
In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger roared into orbit on its maiden voyage. (It was destroyed in the disaster of January 1986.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Recording executive Clive Davis is 90.
Actor Craig T. Nelson is 78.
Actor Christine Lahti is 72.
Country singer Steve Gatlin (The Gatlin Brothers) is 71.
Actor Phil Morris is 63.
Actor David Cross is 58.
Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 57.
Actor Nancy McKeon is 56.
Singer Jill Scott is 50.
Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears is 31.