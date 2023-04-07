”The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same.” — Colin R. Davis
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 7, the 97th day of 2023. There are 268 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1949, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “South Pacific” opened on Broadway.
10 YEARS AGO
A fierce battle between U.S.-backed Afghan forces and Taliban militants in a remote corner of eastern Afghanistan left nearly 20 people dead, including 11 Afghan children killed in an airstrike and an American civilian adviser. In Egypt, Christians angered by the killing of four Christians in sectarian violence clashed with a Muslim mob throwing rocks and firebombs, killing one and turning Cairo’s main Coptic cathedral into a battleground.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1915, jazz singer-songwriter Billie Holiday, also known as “Lady Day,” was born in Philadelphia.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower held a news conference in which he spoke of the importance of containing the spread of communism in Indochina, saying, “You have a row of dominoes set up, you knock over the first one, and what will happen to the last one is the certainty that it will go over very quickly.” (This became known as the “domino theory,” although Eisenhower did not use that term.)
In 1957, shortly after midnight, the last of New York’s electric trolleys completed its final run from Queens to Manhattan.
In 1966, the U.S. Navy recovered a hydrogen bomb that the U.S. Air Force had lost in the Mediterranean Sea off Spain following a B-52 crash.
In 1984, the Census Bureau reported Los Angeles had overtaken Chicago as the nation’s “second city” in terms of population.
In 1994, civil war erupted in Rwanda, a day after a mysterious plane crash claimed the lives of the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi; in the months that followed, hundreds of thousands of minority Tutsi and Hutu moderates were slaughtered by Hutu extremists.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Bobby Bare is 88.
Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 84.
Singer John Oates is 75.
Singer Janis Ian is 72.
Actor Jackie Chan is 69.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett is 69.
Actor Russell Crowe is 59.
Former football player-turned-analyst Tiki Barber is 48.
Retired baseball infielder Adrian Beltre is 44.