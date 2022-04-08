“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you’ve imagined.” — Henry David Thoreau
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 8, the 98th day of 2022. There are 267 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1990, Ryan White, the teenage AIDS patient whose battle for acceptance had gained national attention, died in Indianapolis at age 18.
10 YEARS AGO
Bubba Watson saved par from the pine straw and won the Masters on the second hole of a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen
ON THIS DATE:
In 1911, an explosion at the Banner Coal Mine in Littleton, Alabama, claimed the lives of 128 men, most of them convicts loaned out from prisons.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered a freeze on wages and prices to combat inflation.
In 1973, artist Pablo Picasso died in Mougins, France, at age 91.
In 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.
In 1992, tennis great Arthur Ashe announced at a New York news conference that he had AIDS (Ashe died the following February of AIDS-related pneumonia at age 49).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Shecky Greene is 96.
Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 81.
Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 71.
Actor John Schneider is 62.
“Survivor” winner Richard Hatch is 61.
Singer Julian Lennon is 59.
Actor Robin Wright is 56.
Actor Patricia Arquette is 54.
Actor Taran Noah Smith is 38.
Actor Kirsten Storms (“General Hospital”) is 38.