”Life is made of ever so many partings welded together.” – Charles Dickens
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 9, the 99th day of 2022. There are 266 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 9, 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army to Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.
10 YEARS AGO
A Florida special prosecutor said a grand jury would not look into the Trayvon Martin case, leaving the decision of whether to charge the teen’s shooter in her hands alone. (Prosecutor Angela Corey ended up filing second-degree murder charges against George Zimmerman, who pleaded not guilty, claiming self-defense; Zimmerman was acquitted at trial.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1942, during World War II, some 75,000 Philippine and American defenders on Bataan surrendered to Japanese troops, who forced the prisoners into what became known as the Bataan Death March; thousands died or were killed en route.
In 1959, NASA presented its first seven astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald Slayton. Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, 91, died in Phoenix, Arizona.
In 1968, funeral services, private and public, were held for Martin Luther King Jr. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church and Morehouse College in Atlanta, five days after the civil rights leader was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.
In 1996, in a dramatic shift of purse-string power, President Bill Clinton signed a line-item veto bill into law. (However, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the veto in 1998.)
In 2005, Britain’s Prince Charles married longtime love Camilla Parker Bowles, who took the title Duchess of Cornwall.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Michael Learned is 83.
Country singer Margo Smith is 80.
Actor Dennis Quaid is 68.
Country musician Dave Innis (Restless Heart) is 63.
Actor Mark Pellegrino is 57.
Actor Cynthia Nixon is 56.
TV personality Sunny Anderson is 47.
Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam is 43.
Actor-singer Jesse McCartney is 35.
Actor Elle Fanning is 24.