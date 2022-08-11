”I’ve got a theory that if you give 100 percent all the time, somehow things will work out in the end.” — Larry Bird
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 11, the 223rd day of 2022. There are 142 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minnesota.
10 YEARS AGO
Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney announced his choice of Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin to be his running mate. Usain Bolt capped his perfect London Olympics by leading Jamaica to victory in a world-record 36.84 seconds in the 4x100 meters. Allyson Felix won her third gold medal as the Americans rolled to an easy victory in the women’s 4x400 relay.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1860, the nation’s first successful silver mill began operation near Virginia City, Nevada.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated General Omar N. Bradley to become the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In 1965, rioting and looting that claimed 34 lives broke out in the predominantly Black Watts section of Los Angeles.
In 2014, Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams, 63, died in Tiburon, California, a suicide.
In 2016, the Obama administration said it had decided marijuana would remain on the list of most dangerous drugs, rebuffing growing support across the country for broad legalization, but said it would allow more research into its medical uses.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 79.
Country singer John Conlee is 76.
Singer Eric Carmen is 73.
Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 69.
Singer Joe Jackson is 68.
Actor Viola Davis is 57.
Actor-host Joe Rogan is 55.
Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 52.
Actor Chris Hemsworth is 39.
Rapper Asher Roth is 37.