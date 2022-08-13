“The secret of happiness, you see is not found in seeking more, but in developing the capacity to enjoy less.” — Socrates
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 13, the 225th day of 2022. There are 140 days left in the year.
In 2011, seven people were killed when a stage collapsed at the Indiana State Fair during a powerful storm just before a concert was to begin. In eastern Pakistan, al-Qaida gunmen kidnapped an American development expert, Warren Weinstein. (Weinstein was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Jan. 2015.)
A routine serving of an eviction notice to a man living near the Texas A&M University campus turned deadly when the resident opened fire, leading to the death of a law enforcement officer and another man before the gunman was killed. Helen Gurley Brown, 90, the longtime editor of Cosmopolitan magazine, died in New York.
In 1846, the American flag was raised in Los Angeles for the first time.
In 1889, William Gray of Hartford, Connecticut, received a patent for a coin-operated telephone.
In 1910, Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, died in London at age 90.
In 1995, Baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle died at a Dallas hospital of rapidly spreading liver cancer; he was 63.
In 2004, TV chef Julia Child died in Montecito, California, two days short of her 92nd birthday.
Kevin Tighe is 78.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is 76.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 73.
Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 67.
Actor Danny Bonaduce is 63.
TV weatherman Sam Champion is 61.
Actor Quinn Cummings is 55.
Country singer Andy Griggs is 49.
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 40.
Actor Lennon Stella (“Nashville”) is 23.