“The greatest mistake you can make is to be continually fearing that you’ll make one.” — Elbert Hubbard
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17, the 229th day of 2022. There are 136 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 17, 1982, the first commercially produced compact discs, a recording of ABBA’s “The Visitors,” were pressed at a Philips factory near Hanover, West Germany.
10 YEARS AGO
In Moscow, a judge sentenced three punk rock-style activists, members of the band Pussy Riot, to two years in prison for hooliganism for briefly taking over a cathedral in a raucous prayer for deliverance from Russian President Vladimir Putin; the court decision drew protests around the world. (One of the three defendants was later released on probation; the other two were released several months short of their two-year sentence in December 2013.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1915, a mob in Cobb County, Georgia, lynched Jewish businessman Leo Frank, 31, whose death sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan had been commuted to life imprisonment. (Frank, who’d maintained his innocence, was pardoned by the state of Georgia in 1986.)
In 1978, the first successful trans-Atlantic balloon flight ended as Maxie Anderson, Ben Abruzzo and Larry Newman landed their Double Eagle II outside Paris.
In 1987, Rudolf Hess, the last member of Adolf Hitler’s inner circle, died at Spandau Prison at age 93, an apparent suicide.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton gave grand jury testimony via closed-circuit television from the White House concerning his relationship with Monica Lewinsky; he then delivered a TV address in which he denied previously committing perjury, admitted his relationship with Lewinsky was “wrong,” and criticized Kenneth Starr’s investigation.
In 2011, Vice President Joe Biden arrived in Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert DeNiro is 79.
Movie director Martha Coolidge is 76.
Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 75.
Actor Robert Joy is 71.
Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 67.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 65.
Singer Belinda Carlisle is 64.
Actor Sean Penn is 62.
Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 57.
Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 53.
College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 53.
Retired MLB All-Star Jorge Posada is 51.
TV personality Giuliana Rancic is 48.
Actor Bryton James is 36.
Actor Austin Butler is 31.
Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 27.