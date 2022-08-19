“A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” ― Elbert Hubbard
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 19, the 231st day of 2022. There are 134 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 19, 1960, a tribunal in Moscow convicted American U2 pilot Francis Gary Powers of espionage. (Although sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, Powers was returned to the United States in 1962 as part of a prisoner exchange.)
10 YEARS AGO
Missouri Congressman Todd Akin, the conservative Republican U.S. Senate candidate, said in an interview on KTVI-TV in St. Louis that it was “really rare” for women to become pregnant when they were raped. (Akin afterwards backed off his on-air comments, saying that he’d misspoken; Akin lost the November election to Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill.) Tony Scott, 68, director of such Hollywood hits as “Top Gun,” and “Days of Thunder,” died in Los Angeles after jumping from a suspension bridge.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1848, the New York Herald reported the discovery of gold in California.
In 1942, during World War II, about 6,000 Canadian and British soldiers launched a disastrous raid against the Germans at Dieppe, France, suffering more than 50-percent casualties.
In 1955, torrential rains caused by Hurricane Diane resulted in severe flooding in the northeastern U.S., claiming some 200 lives.
In 1987, a gun collector ran through Hungerford, England, 60 miles west of London, killing 16 people, including his mother, before turning his gun on himself.
In 2010, the last American combat brigade exited Iraq, seven years and five months after the U.S.-led invasion began.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jill St. John is 82.
Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 78.
Former President Bill Clinton is 76.
Actor Gerald McRaney is 75.
Actor-director Jonathan Frakes is 70.
Actor John Stamos is 59.
Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 57.
Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 56.
Actor Matthew Perry is 53.
Country singer Clay Walker is 53.