”A room without books is like a body without a soul.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 20, the 232nd day of 2022. There are 133 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 20, 1986, postal employee Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Oklahoma, shooting 14 fellow workers to death before killing himself.
10 YEARS AGO
In a historic change at one of the world’s most exclusive golf clubs, Georgia’s Augusta National invited former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and South Carolina financier Darla Moore to become the first female members; both accepted. Comedian Phyllis Diller, 95, died at her Los Angeles home.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over, months after fighting had stopped.
In 1910, a series of forest fires swept through parts of Idaho, Montana and Washington, killing at least 85 people and burning some 3 million acres.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Economic Opportunity Act, a nearly $1 billion anti-poverty measure.
In 1989, 51 people died when a pleasure boat sank in the River Thames (tehmz) in London after colliding with a dredger.
In 2020, accepting the Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden vowed to move the nation past the chaos of Donald Trump’s tenure and return it to its leadership role in the world; capping a virtual convention amid the pandemic, Biden spoke to a largely empty arena in Delaware. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny became ill on a flight to Moscow from Siberia and was hospitalized in a coma. (Navalny would spend five months in Germany recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin; he was arrested after his return to Russia.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Boxing promoter Don King is 91.
Former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, is 87.
Former MLB All-Star Graig Nettles is 78.
Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 76.
Rock singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 74.
Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 70.
TV weatherman Al Roker is 68.
Rock singer Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) is 52.
Actor Meghan Ory (“Chesapeake Shores”) is 40.
Actor-singer Demi Lovato is 30.