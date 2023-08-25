”I wish I could freeze this moment, right here, right now and live in it forever.” — Suzanne Collins
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 25, the 237th day of 2023. There are 128 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2001, R&B singer Aaliyah was killed with eight others in a plane crash in the Bahamas; she was 22.
10 YEARS AGO
Syria agreed to a U.N. investigation into an alleged chemical weapons attack outside Damascus – a deal a senior White House official dismissed as “too late to be credible,” saying the United States had “very little doubt” President Bashar Assad’s forces used such weapons. Tokyo beat Chula Vista, California, 6-4 to win the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Sixteen-year-old New Zealander Lydia Ko succeeded in defending her title at the Canadian Women’s Open with a five-stroke victory over Karine Icher.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1928, an expedition led by Richard E. Byrd set sail from Hoboken, N.J., on its journey to Antarctica.
In 1958, the game show “Concentration” premiered on NBC-TV.
In 1980, the Broadway musical “42nd Street” opened. (Producer David Merrick stunned the cast and audience during the curtain call by announcing that the show’s director, Gower Champion, had died earlier that day.)
In 1985, Samantha Smith, 13, the schoolgirl whose letter to Yuri V. Andropov resulted in her famous peace tour of the Soviet Union, died with her father in an airliner crash in Auburn, Maine.
In 2009, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, the liberal lion of the U.S. Senate, died at age 77 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after a battle with a brain tumor.
In 2014, a funeral was held in St. Louis for Michael Brown, the Black 18-year-old who was shot to death by a police officer in suburban Ferguson.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Tom Skerritt is 90.
R&B singer Walter Williams (The O’Jays) is 80.
Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 74.
Rock singer Elvis Costello is 69.
Movie director Tim Burton is 65.
Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is 62.
Television chef Rachael Ray is 55.
Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 53.
Model Claudia Schiffer is 53.
Actor Blake Lively is 36.