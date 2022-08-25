”For one to have complete satisfaction from flowers, you must have time to spend with them.” — Grace Kelly
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 25, the 237th day of 2022. There are 128 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2009, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, the liberal lion of the U.S. Senate, died at age 77 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after a battle with a brain tumor.
10 YEARS AGO
Neil Armstrong, 82, who commanded the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing and was the first man to set foot on the moon in July 1969, died in Cincinnati, Ohio.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1958, the game show “Concentration” premiered on NBC-TV.
In 1980, the Broadway musical “42nd Street” opened. (Producer David Merrick stunned the cast and audience during the curtain call by announcing that the show’s director, Gower Champion, had died earlier that day.)
In 1981, the U.S. spacecraft Voyager 2 came within 63,000 miles of Saturn’s cloud cover, sending back pictures of and data about the ringed planet.
In 2001, R&B singer Aaliyah was killed with eight others in a plane crash in the Bahamas; she was 22.
In 2018, Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who had spent years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam before a 35-year political career that took him to the Republican presidential nomination, died at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer for more than a year.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Tom Skerritt is 89.
Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 73.
Rock singer Elvis Costello is 68.
Movie director Tim Burton is 64.
Actor Christian LeBlanc is 64.
Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 61.
Actor Blair Underwood is 58.
Television chef Rachael Ray is 54.
Actor Cameron Mathison (“General Hospital”) is 53.
Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 52.
Actor Josh Flitter is 28.