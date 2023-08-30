“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” — Estée Lauder
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30, the 242nd day of 2023. There are 123 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1945, U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur arrived in Japan to set up Allied occupation headquarters.
10 YEARS AGO
Indonesia’s highest court upheld a death sentence for Lindsay Sandiford, a British woman convicted of smuggling $2.5 million worth of cocaine into the resort island of Bali.
Seamus Heaney, who won the Nobel Prize for literature and gained a global reputation as Ireland’s greatest poet since William Butler Yates, died in Dublin at age 74.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1861, Union Gen. John C. Fremont instituted martial law in Missouri and declared slaves there to be free. (However, Fremont’s emancipation order was countermanded by President Abraham Lincoln.)
In 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1992, the television series “Northern Exposure” won six Emmy Awards, including best drama series, while “Murphy Brown” received three Emmys, including best comedy series.
In 1993, “The Late Show with David Letterman” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1997, Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed (DOH’-dee FY’-ehd), and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was August 31 where the crash occurred.)
In 2005, a day after Hurricane Katrina hit, floods were covering 80 percent of New Orleans, looting continued to spread and rescuers in helicopters and boats picked up hundreds of stranded people.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 84.
Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 80.
Comedian Lewis Black is 75.
Actor Timothy Bottoms is 72.
Actor Michael Chiklis is 60.
Actor Cameron Diaz is 51.
TV personality Lisa Ling is 50.
MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 42.
Former tennis player Andy Roddick is 41.
Actor Cameron Finley is 36.