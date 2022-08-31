“Normality is a paved road: it’s comfortable to walk but no flowers grow.” — Vincent Van Gogh
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31, the 243rd day of 2022. There are 122 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1992, white separatist Randy Weaver surrendered to authorities in Naples, Idaho, ending an 11-day siege by federal agents that had claimed the lives of Weaver’s wife, son and a deputy U.S. marshal. (Weaver was acquitted of murder and all other charges in connection with the confrontation; he was convicted of failing to appear for trial on firearms charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison but given credit for 14 months he’d already served.)
10 YEARS AGO
In a speech to an annual Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Chairman Ben Bernanke sent a clear message that the Fed would do more to help the still-struggling U.S. economy, but did not specify exactly what, or when. Writer Richard Bach, author of “Jonathan Livingston Seagull,” was seriously hurt after his small plane went down in Washington state.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1881, the first U.S. tennis championships (for men only) began in Newport, Rhode Island.
In 1886, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.3 devastated Charleston, South Carolina, killing at least 60 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In 1996, three adults and four children drowned when their vehicle rolled into John D. Long Lake in Union, South Carolina; they had gone to see a monument to the sons of Susan Smith, who had drowned the two boys in Oct. 1994.
In 1997, Prince Charles brought Princess Diana home for the last time, escorting the body of his former wife to a Britain that was shocked, grief-stricken and angered by her death in a Paris traffic accident earlier that day.
In 2019, a gunman carried out a shooting rampage that stretched ten miles between the Texas communities of Midland and Odessa, leaving seven people dead before police killed the gunman outside a movie theater in Odessa.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Van Morrison is 77.
Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 74.
Actor Richard Gere is 73.
Actor Stephen Henderson is 73.
Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 67.
Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s) is 65.
Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 63.
Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 52.
Golfer Padraig Harrington is 51.
Actor Chris Tucker is 50.