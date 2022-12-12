”Don’t be distracted by criticism. Remember — the only taste of success some people get is to take a bite out of you.” — Zig Ziglar
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, DEC. 12, the 346th day of 2022. There are 19 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1977, the dance movie “Saturday Night Fever,” starring John Travolta, premiered in New York.
10 YEARS AGO
North Koreans danced in the streets of their capital, Pyongyang, after the regime of Kim Jong Un succeeded in firing a long-range rocket in defiance of international warnings. Pope Benedict XVI sent his first tweet from his new account; it read, “Dear friends, I am pleased to get in touch with you through Twitter. Thank you for your generous response. I bless all of you from my heart.”
ON THIS DATE:
In 1870, Joseph H. Rainey of South Carolina became the first Black lawmaker sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives.
In 1913, authorities in Florence, Italy, announced that the “Mona Lisa,” stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris in 1911, had been recovered.
In 1915, singer-actor Frank Sinatra was born Francis Albert Sinatra in Hoboken, New Jersey.
In 1917, during World War I, a train carrying some 1,000 French troops from the Italian front derailed while descending a steep hill in Modane; at least half of the soldiers were killed in France’s greatest rail disaster. Father Edward Flanagan founded Boys Town outside Omaha, Nebraska.
In 2000, George W. Bush became president-elect as a divided U.S. Supreme Court reversed a state court decision for recounts in Florida’s contested election. The Marine Corps grounded all eight of its high-tech MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft following a fiery crash in North Carolina that killed four Marines. (The Osprey program was revived by the Pentagon in 2005.)
In 2010, the inflatable roof of the Minneapolis Metrodome collapsed following a snowstorm that had dumped 17 inches on the city. (The NFL was forced to shift an already rescheduled game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants to Detroit’s Ford Field.)
In 2019, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led his Conservative Party to a landslide victory in a general election that was dominated by Brexit.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former TV host Bob Barker is 99.
Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit is 90.
Singer Connie Francis is 85.
Singer Dionne Warwick is 82.
Hall of Fame race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is 76.
Actor Wings Hauser is 75.
Gymnast-turned-actor Cathy Rigby is 70.
Actor Sheree J. Wilson is 64.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 60.
Country singer Hank Williams III is 50.
Actor Mayim Bialik is 47.
Model Bridget Hall is 45.