TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15, the 349th day of 2021. There are 16 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2013, Nelson Mandela was laid to rest in his childhood hometown, ending a 10-day mourning period for South Africa’s first Black president.
10 YEARS AGO
The flag used by U.S. forces in Iraq was lowered in a low-key Baghdad airport ceremony marking the end of a war that had left 4,500 Americans and 110,000 Iraqis dead and cost more than $800 billion.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1890, Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull and 11 other tribe members were killed in Grand River, South Dakota, during a confrontation with Indian police.
In 1939, the Civil War motion picture epic “Gone with the Wind,” starring Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable, had its world premiere in Atlanta.
In 1967, the Silver Bridge between Gallipolis, Ohio, and Point Pleasant, West Virginia, collapsed into the Ohio River, killing 46 people.
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced he would grant diplomatic recognition to Communist China on New Year’s Day and sever official relations with Taiwan.
In 2012, a day after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, President Barack Obama declared that “every parent in America has a heart heavy with hurt” and said it was time to “take meaningful action to prevent more tragedies like this.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Cindy Birdsong (The Supremes) is 82.
Rock musician Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five) is 79.
Actor Don Johnson is 72.
Movie director Alex Cox is 67.
Rock musician Paul Simonon (The Clash) is 66.
Movie director John Lee Hancock is 65.
Country singer Doug Phelps (Brother Phelps; Kentucky Headhunters) is 61.
Figure skater Surya Bonaly is 48.
Actor Geoff Stults is 45.
Actor Adam Brody is 42.
