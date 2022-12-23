”Happiness makes up in height for what it lacks in length.” — Robert Frost
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 23, the 357th day of 2022. There are eight days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1997, a federal jury in Denver convicted Terry Nichols of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing, declining to find him guilty of murder. (Nichols was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama, Hawaii Gov. Neil Abercrombie and other dignitaries attended a memorial service for the late Sen. Daniel Inouye at Honolulu’s National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Jean Harris, the patrician girls’ school headmistress who spent 12 years in prison for the 1980 killing of her longtime lover, “Scarsdale Diet” doctor Herman Tarnower, died in New Haven, Connecticut, at age 89.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia.
In 1823, the poem “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas” was published in the Troy (New York) Sentinel; the verse, more popularly known as ”‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” was later attributed to Clement C. Moore.
In 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick’s twin brother, Richard.
In 1986, the experimental airplane Voyager, piloted by Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, completed the first non-stop, non-refueled round-the-world flight as it returned safely to Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 2003, a jury in Chesapeake, Virginia, sentenced teen sniper Lee Boyd Malvo to life in prison, sparing him the death penalty.
In 2016, the United States allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as a “flagrant violation” of international law; the decision to abstain from the council’s 14-0 vote was one of the biggest American rebukes of its longstanding ally in recent memory.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ronnie Schell is 91.
Actor Frederic Forrest is 86.
Rock musician Jorma Kaukonen is 82.
Actor Susan Lucci is 76.
Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 66.
Actor Joan Severance is 64.
Singer Terry Weeks is 59.
Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 58.
Jazz musician Irvin Mayfield is 45.
Actor Estella Warren is 44.