”Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” — Henry David Thoreau
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, DEC. 26, the 360th day of 2022. There are five days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1996, six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. (To date, the slaying remains unsolved.)
10 YEARS AGO
Toyota Motor Corp. said it had reached a settlement worth more than $1 billion in a case involving unintended acceleration problems in its vehicles. Soul singer Fontella Bass, 72, died in St. Louis.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1865, James H. Nason of Franklin, Massachusetts, received a patent for “an improved coffee percolator.”
In 1908, Jack Johnson became the first African-American boxer to win the world heavyweight championship as he defeated Canadian Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia.
In 1941, during World War II, Winston Churchill became the first British prime minister to address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress.
In 1990, Nancy Cruzan, the young woman in an irreversible vegetative state whose case led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision on the right to die, died at a Missouri hospital.
In 1994, French commandos stormed a hijacked Air France jetliner on the ground in Marseille, killing four Algerian hijackers and freeing 170 hostages.
In 2006, former President Gerald R. Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 93.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
“America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 77.
Country musician Bob Carpenter (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 76.
Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 75.
Retired MLB All-Star Chris Chambliss is 74.
Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 68.
Former Democratic Sen. Evan Bayh of Indiana is 67.
Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 59.
Actor-singer Jared Leto is 51.
Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 43.
Actor Beth Behrs is 37.
Actor Zach Mills is 27.