”You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” — Mae West
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 3, the 337th day of 2022. There are 28 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group The Who was performing.
10 YEARS AGO
The White House rejected a $2.2 trillion proposal by House Republicans to avert the “fiscal cliff,” a plan that included $800 billion in higher tax revenue over 10 years but no increase in tax rates for the wealthy. St. James’s Palace announced that Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate, were expecting their first child (Prince George was born the following July).
ON THIS DATE:
In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.
In 1947, the Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire” opened on Broadway.
In 1964, police arrested some 800 students at the University of California at Berkeley, one day after the students stormed the administration building and staged a massive sit-in.
In 1965, the Beatles’ sixth studio album, “Rubber Soul,” was released in the United Kingdom by Parlophone (it was released in the U.S. by Capitol Records three days later).
In 1992, the first telephone text message was sent by British engineer Neil Papworth, who transmitted the greeting “Merry Christmas” from his work computer in Newbury, Berkshire, to Vodafone executive Richard Jarvis’ mobile phone.
In 2017, the second-largest U.S. drugstore chain, CVS, announced that it was buying Aetna, the third-largest health insurer, in order to push much deeper into customer care.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jaye P. Morgan is 91.
Actor Nicolas Coster is 89.
Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 74.
Country musician Paul Gregg (Restless Heart) is 68.
Actor Daryl Hannah is 62.
Actor Julianne Moore is 62.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 57.
Actor Brendan Fraser is 54.
Actor Holly Marie Combs is 49.
Pop-rock singer Daniel Bedingfield is 43.
Actor Anna Chlumsky is 42.
Actor Jenna Dewan is 42.
Actor Brian Bonsall is 41.