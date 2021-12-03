“Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning.” -- Gloria Steinem
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 3, the 337th day of 2021. There are 28 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 3, 1984, thousands of people died after a cloud of methyl isocyanate gas escaped from a pesticide plant operated by a Union Carbide subsidiary in Bhopal, India.
10 YEARS AGO
In Atlanta, a defiant Herman Cain suspended his faltering bid for the Republican presidential nomination amid a series of sexual misconduct allegations that he condemned as “false and unproven.” Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 44-10 to win the Big 12 championship. (Exultant Oklahoma State fans stormed the football field, resulting in a dozen injuries.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.
In 1947, the Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire” opened on Broadway.
In 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group The Who was performing.
In 1994, AIDS activist Elizabeth Glaser, who along with her two children were infected with HIV because of a blood transfusion, died in Santa Monica, California, at age 47.
In 2017, the second-largest U.S. drugstore chain, CVS, announced that it was buying Aetna, the third-largest health insurer, in order to push much deeper into customer care.
Actor Nicolas Coster is 88.
Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 73.
Actor Daryl Hannah is 61.
Actor Julianne Moore is 61.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 56.
Actor Brendan Fraser is 53.
Actor Holly Marie Combs is 48.
Actor Anna Chlumsky is 41.
Actor Jenna Dewan is 41.
Actor Brian Bonsall is 40.
