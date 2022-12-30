”Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do. Don’t wish it were easier; wish you were better.” — Jim Rohn
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 30, the 364th day of 2022. There is one day left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 30, 1903, about 600 people died when fire broke out at the recently opened Iroquois Theater in Chicago.
10 YEARS AGO
Recalling the shooting rampage that killed 20 first graders in Connecticut as the worst day of his presidency, President Barack Obama pledged on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to put his “full weight” behind legislation aimed at preventing gun violence. A tour bus crashed on an icy Oregon highway, killing nine passengers and injuring nearly 40 on Interstate 84 east of Pendleton.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1813, British troops burned Buffalo, New York, during the War of 1812.
In 1860, 10 days after South Carolina seceded from the Union, the state militia seized the United States Arsenal in Charleston.
In 1954, Olympic gold medal runner Malvin G. Whitfield became the first Black recipient of the James E. Sullivan Award for amateur athletes.
In 1972, the United States halted its heavy bombing of North Vietnam.
In 2006, a state funeral service was held in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for former President Gerald R. Ford.
In 2015, Bill Cosby was charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. (Cosby’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked; he was convicted on three charges at his retrial in April 2018 and was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction in June 2021 and Cosby went free.)
In 2020, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said he would raise objections when Congress met to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, forcing House and Senate votes. President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to overturn his election loss in Wisconsin; it was his second unsuccessful appeal in as many days to the high court over the result in the battleground state. Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died in Los Angeles at age 82 from what her publicist said were causes related to COVID-19.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Russ Tamblyn is 88.
Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 87.
Singer Patti Smith is 76.
TV personality Meredith Vieira is 69.
Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 66.
Sprinter Ben Johnson is 61.
Actor Maureen Flannigan is 50.
Golfer Tiger Woods is 47.
TV personality-boxer Laila Ali is 45.
NBA star LeBron James is 38.