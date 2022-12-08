”Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” —
Mahatma Gandhi
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 8, the 342nd day of 2022. There are 23 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1980, rock star and former Beatle John Lennon was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by Mark David Chapman.
10 YEARS AGO
Police charged Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Josh Brent with intoxication manslaughter after he flipped his car in a pre-dawn accident that killed teammate Jerry Brown. (Brent was convicted in Jan. 2014 and sentenced to 180 days in jail; he was reinstated by the NFL in Sept. 2014.) Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1765, Eli Whitney, inventor of the cotton gin, was born in Westborough, Massachusetts.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed a treaty at the White House calling for destruction of intermediate-range nuclear missiles.
In 1991, AIDS patient Kimberly Bergalis, who had contracted the disease from her dentist, died in Fort Pierce, Florida, at age 23.
In 2011, the 161-day NBA lockout ended when owners and players ratified the new collective bargaining agreement.
In 2016, John Glenn, whose 1962 flight as the first U.S. astronaut to orbit the Earth made him an all-American hero and propelled him to a long career in the U.S. Senate, died in Columbus, Ohio, at age 95.
In 2020, the Supreme Court rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground; the court refused to call into question the certification process in the state.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Pop musician Bobby Elliott (The Hollies) is 81.
Actor John Rubinstein is 76.
Actor Kim Basinger is 69.
Rock musician Phil Collen (Def Leppard) is 65.
Actor Teri Hatcher is 58.
Singer Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada’ Davitt) is 56.
Actor Matthew Laborteaux is 56.
Country singer Sam Hunt is 38.
MLB All-Star infielder Josh Donaldson is 37.
Rock singer-actor Kate Voegele is 36.
Christian rock musician Jen Ledger (Skillet) is 33.