”Life is made of ever so many partings welded together.” — Charles Dickens
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 9, the 343rd day of 2022. There are 22 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1992, Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation. (The couple’s divorce became final in August 1996.)
10 YEARS AGO
U.S. special forces rescued an American doctor captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan; a Navy SEAL, Petty Officer 1st Class Nicolas D. Checque, was killed during the rescue of Dr. Dilip Joseph. Same-sex couples in Washington state began exchanging vows just after midnight under a new state law allowing gay marriage. Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera, 43, and six others were killed in a plane crash in northern Mexico.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1911, an explosion inside the Cross Mountain coal mine near Briceville, Tennessee, killed 84 workers. (Five were rescued.)
In 1965, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the first animated TV special featuring characters from the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, premiered on CBS.
In 1990, Solidarity founder Lech Walesa won Poland’s presidential runoff by a landslide.
In 2000, the U-S Supreme Court ordered a temporary halt in the Florida vote count on which Al Gore pinned his best hopes of winning the White House.
In 2006, a fire broke out at a Moscow drug treatment hospital, killing 46 women trapped by barred windows and a locked gate.
In 2011, the European Union said 26 of its 27 member countries were open to joining a new treaty tying their finances together to solve the euro crisis; Britain remained opposed.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Beau Bridges is 81.
Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 80.
Country singer Sylvia is 66.
Singer Donny Osmond is 65.
Actor David Anthony Higgins is 61.
Actor Joe Lando is 61.
Actor Felicity Huffman is 60.
Rock musician Brian Bell (Weezer) is 54.
TV personality-businessperson Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”) is 53.
Country singer David Kersh is 52.
Actor Jesse Metcalfe is 44.