"You can't rely on how you look to sustain you, what sustains us, what is fundamentally beautiful is compassion; for yourself and for those around you." — Lupita Nyong'o
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1, the 32nd day of 2023. There are 333 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In Feb. 1, 2003, the space shuttle Columbia broke up during re-entry, killing all seven of its crew members: commander Rick Husband; pilot William McCool; payload commander Michael Anderson; mission specialists Kalpana Chawla, David Brown and Laurel Clark; and payload specialist Ilan Ramon, the first Israeli in space.
10 YEARS AGO
Hillary Rodham Clinton formally resigned as America’s 67th secretary of state, capping a four-year tenure that saw her shatter records for the number of countries visited. The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 14,009.79, above the 14,000 mark for the first time in more than five years. Former New York City Mayor Ed Koch died at age 88.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1862, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” a poem by Julia Ward Howe, was published in the Atlantic Monthly.
In 1865, abolitionist John S. Rock became the first Black lawyer admitted to the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1959, men in Switzerland rejected giving women the right to vote by a more than 2-1 referendum margin. (Swiss women gained the right to vote in 1971.)
In 1991, 34 people were killed when an arriving USAir jetliner crashed atop a commuter plane on a runway at Los Angeles International Airport.
In 1994, Jeff Gillooly, Tonya Harding’s ex-husband, pleaded guilty in Portland, Oregon, to racketeering for his part in the attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in exchange for a 24-month sentence (he ended up serving six months) and a $100,000 fine.
In 2016, the World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the explosive spread of the Zika virus, which was linked to birth defects in the Americas, calling it an “extraordinary event” that posed a public health threat to other parts of the world.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Garrett Morris is 86.
Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 84.
TV personality-singer Joy Philbin is 82.
Rock musician Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 73.
Princess Stephanie of Monaco is 58.
Actor Sherilyn Fenn is 58.
Comedian-actor Pauly Shore is 55.
TV personality Lauren Conrad is 37.
Actor and mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey is 36.
Rock singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 29.