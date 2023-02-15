“Life is really simple, but men insist on making it complicated.” — Confucius
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15, the 46th day of 2023. There are 319 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 15, 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court.
10 YEARS AGO
With a blinding flash and a booming shock wave, a meteor blazed across Russia’s western Siberian sky and exploded, injuring more than 1,000 people as it blasted out windows.
Pressing his case in Chicago, the town that launched his political career, President Barack Obama called for the government to take an active, wide-ranging role in ensuring every American had a “ladder of opportunity” into the middle class.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1933, President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt escaped an assassination attempt in Miami that mortally wounded Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak; gunman Giuseppe Zangara was executed more than four weeks later.
In 1950, Walt Disney‘s animated film “Cinderella” premieres in Boston.
In 1961, 73 people, including an 18-member U.S. figure skating team en route to the World Championships in Czechoslovakia, were killed in the crash of a Sabena Airlines Boeing 707 in Belgium.
In 1965, singer Nat King Cole, 45, died in Santa Monica, California.
In 1967, the rock band Chicago was founded by Walter Parazaider, Terry Kath, Danny Seraphine, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow and Robert Lamm; the group originally called itself The Big Thing, then Chicago Transit Authority.
In 1992, a Milwaukee jury found that Jeffrey Dahmer was sane when he killed and mutilated 15 men and boys. (The decision meant that Dahmer, who had already pleaded guilty to the murders, would receive a mandatory life sentence for each count; Dahmer was beaten to death in prison in 1994.)
In 2020, the U.S. government said Americans who were on board a cruise ship under quarantine in Japan because of the coronavirus would be flown back home on a chartered flight, but that they would face another two-week quarantine; about 380 Americans were aboard the Diamond Princess.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jane Seymour is 72.
Singer Melissa Manchester is 72.
“Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is 69.
Model Janice Dickinson is 68.
Actor Michael Easton is 56.
Actor Renee O’Connor is 52.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 50.
Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 47.
Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 47.