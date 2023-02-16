“The greatest pleasure of life is love.” — Euripides

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, FEB. 16, the 47th day of 2023. There are 318 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

10 YEARS AGO

Gunmen attacked a camp for a construction company in rural northern Nigeria, killing a guard and kidnapping seven workers from Lebanon, Britain, Greece and Italy; the kidnappers later claimed to have killed the hostages. Billy Hunter was ousted as executive director of the National Basketball Players Association by NBA players. Tony Sheridan, 72, a British singer who performed with the Beatles during their early years in Germany, died in Hamburg.

ON THIS DATE:

In 1945, American troops landed on the island of Corregidor in the Philippines during World War II.

In 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a-half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.

In 1960, the nuclear-powered radar picket submarine USS Triton departed New London, Connecticut, on the first submerged circumnavigation by a vessel.

In 1961, the United States launched the Explorer 9 satellite.

In 2009, in Stamford, Connecticut, a 200-pound chimpanzee named Travis went berserk, severely mauling its owner’s friend, Charla Nash; Travis was shot dead by police.

In 2011, bookstore chain Borders filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it would close nearly a third of its stores. (Borders closed all of its remaining stores in September 2011.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Actor William Katt is 72.

Actor LeVar Burton is 66.

Actor-rapper Ice-T is 65.

International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 64.

Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 58.

Olympic gold medal runner Cathy Freeman is 50.

Actor Chloe Wepper is 37.

Pop-rock singer Ryan Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 36.

Rock musician Danielle Haim is 34.

Actor Elizabeth Olsen is 34.

