“The greatest pleasure of life is love.” — Euripides
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, FEB. 16, the 47th day of 2023. There are 318 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
10 YEARS AGO
Gunmen attacked a camp for a construction company in rural northern Nigeria, killing a guard and kidnapping seven workers from Lebanon, Britain, Greece and Italy; the kidnappers later claimed to have killed the hostages. Billy Hunter was ousted as executive director of the National Basketball Players Association by NBA players. Tony Sheridan, 72, a British singer who performed with the Beatles during their early years in Germany, died in Hamburg.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1945, American troops landed on the island of Corregidor in the Philippines during World War II.
In 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a-half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.
In 1960, the nuclear-powered radar picket submarine USS Triton departed New London, Connecticut, on the first submerged circumnavigation by a vessel.
In 1961, the United States launched the Explorer 9 satellite.
In 2009, in Stamford, Connecticut, a 200-pound chimpanzee named Travis went berserk, severely mauling its owner’s friend, Charla Nash; Travis was shot dead by police.
In 2011, bookstore chain Borders filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it would close nearly a third of its stores. (Borders closed all of its remaining stores in September 2011.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor William Katt is 72.
Actor LeVar Burton is 66.
Actor-rapper Ice-T is 65.
International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 64.
Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 58.
Olympic gold medal runner Cathy Freeman is 50.
Actor Chloe Wepper is 37.
Pop-rock singer Ryan Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 36.
Rock musician Danielle Haim is 34.
Actor Elizabeth Olsen is 34.