”We are here to add what we can to life, not go get what we can from life.” — William Osler
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, FEB. 17, the 48th day of 2023. There are 317 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1995, Colin Ferguson was convicted of six counts of murder in the December 1993 Long Island Rail Road shootings (he was later sentenced to a minimum of 200 years in prison).
10 YEARS AGO
Danica Patrick won the Daytona 500 pole, becoming the first woman to secure the top spot for any Sprint Cup race. (Patrick covered the 2½-mile Superspeedway in 45.817 seconds, averaging 196.434 mph. A week later, Jimmie Johnson won the race, while Patrick finished eighth.) The Western Conference beat the East 143-138 in the NBA All-Star game played in Houston. Mindy McCready, 37, who’d hit the top of U.S. country music charts before personal problems sidetracked her career, died by her own hand in Heber Springs, Arkansas.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1864, during the Civil War, the Union ship USS Housatonic was rammed and sunk in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, by the Confederate hand-cranked submarine HL Hunley in the first naval attack of its kind; the Hunley also sank.
In 1959, the United States launched Vanguard 2, a satellite that carried meteorological equipment.
In 1964, the Supreme Court, in Wesberry v. Sanders, ruled that congressional districts within each state had to be roughly equal in population.
In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon departed the White House with his wife, Pat, on a historic trip to China.
In 2014, Jimmy Fallon made his debut as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show.”
In 2015, Vice President Joe Biden opened a White House summit on countering extremism and radicalization, saying the United States needed to ensure that immigrants were fully included in the fabric of American society to prevent violent ideologies from taking root at home.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 87.
Actor Rene Russo is 69.
Actor Richard Karn is 67.
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 61.
Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 60.
Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 60.
Actor Denise Richards is 52.
Country singer Bryan White is 49.
Actor Jason Ritter is 43.
TV personality Paris Hilton is 42.