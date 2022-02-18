Today is Friday, Feb. 18, the 49th day of 2022. There are 316 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Feb. 18, 2001, auto racing star Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash at the Daytona 500; he was 49.
On this date:
In 1564, artist Michelangelo died in Rome.
In 1885, Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was published in the U.S. for the first time (after being published in Britain and Canada).
In 1970, the “Chicago Seven” defendants were found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic national convention; five were convicted of violating the Anti-Riot Act of 1968 (those convictions were later reversed).
In 1972, the California Supreme Court struck down the state’s death penalty.
In 1983, 13 people were shot to death at a gambling club in Seattle’s Chinatown in what became known as the Wah Mee Massacre. (Two men were convicted of the killings and were sentenced to life in prison; a third was found guilty of robbery and assault.)
Ten years ago: A star-studded funeral service was held for pop singer Whitney Houston at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, a week after her death at age 48. Syrian security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at thousands of people marching in a funeral procession that turned into one of the largest protests in Damascus since the 11-month uprising against President Bashar Assad began.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Yoko Ono is 89.
Singer-songwriter Bobby Hart is 83.
Singer Irma Thomas is 81.
Singer Herman Santiago (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 81.
Actor Jess Walton is 76.
Singer Dennis DeYoung is 75.
Actor Sinead Cusack is 74.
Actor Cybill Shepherd is 72.
Singer Randy Crawford is 70.
Rock musician Robbie Bachman is 69.
