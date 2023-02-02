“Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please.” — Mark Twain
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is THURSDAY, FEB. 2, the 33rd day of 2023. There are 332 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 2, 2013, Former Navy SEAL and “American Sniper” author Chris Kyle was fatally shot along with a friend, Chad Littlefield, at a gun range west of Glen Rose, Texas; suspect Eddie Ray Routh was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
10 YEARS AGO
Coach Bill Parcells, Warren Sapp, Cris Carter, Jonathan Ogden and Larry Allen were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings closed out the season with two of the top NFL awards from The Associated Press: Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year. Actor John Kerr, 81, died in Pasadena, California.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1887, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, had its first Groundhog Day festival.
In 1913, New York City’s rebuilt Grand Central Terminal officially opened to the public at one minute past midnight.
In 1914, Charles Chaplin made his movie debut as the comedy short “Making a Living” was released by Keystone Film Co.
In 1948, President Harry S. Truman sent a 10-point civil rights program to Congress, where the proposals ran into fierce opposition from Southern lawmakers.
In 1980, NBC News reported the FBI had conducted a sting operation targeting members of Congress using phony Arab businessmen in what became known as “Abscam,” a code name protested by Arab-Americans.
In 2006, House Republicans elected John Boehner of Ohio as their new majority leader to replace the indicted Tom DeLay.
In 2020, the Philippines reported that a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan had died in a Manila hospital from the new coronavirus; it was the first death from the virus to be recorded outside of China. Authorities in parts of China extended the Lunar New Year holiday break well into February to try to keep people at home.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Tom Smothers is 86.
Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 81.
Country singer Howard Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 77.
TV chef Ina Garten is 75.
Rock musician Ross Valory (Journey) is 74.
Model Christie Brinkley is 69.
Actor Kim Zimmer is 68.
Rapper T-Mo is 51.
Actor Marissa Jaret Winokur is 50.
Singer Shakira is 46.
Country singer Blaine Larsen is 37.