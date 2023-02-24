“The real lover is a man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.” — Marilyn Monroe
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, FEB. 24, the 55th day of 2023. There are 310 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 24, 1942, the SS Struma, a charter ship attempting to carry nearly 800 Jewish refugees from Romania to British-mandated Palestine, was torpedoed by a Soviet submarine in the Black Sea; all but one of the refugees perished.
10 YEARS AGO
Jimmie Johnson won his second Daytona 500, beating his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr., who made a late move to finish second. Danica Patrick, the first woman to win the pole, finished eighth. Pope Benedict XVI bestowed the final Sunday blessing of his pontificate on a cheering crowd in St. Peter’s Square. At the Academy Awards, “Argo” won best picture while Ang Lee was named best director for “Life of Pi”; Daniel Day-Lewis won best actor for “Lincoln” while Jennifer Lawrence received the best actress award for “Silver Linings Playbook.”
ON THIS DATE:
In 1981, a jury in White Plains, New York, found Jean Harris guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of “Scarsdale Diet” author Dr. Herman Tarnower. (Sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, Harris was granted clemency by New York Gov. Mario Cuomo in December 1992.)
In 1986, the Supreme Court struck down, 6-3, an Indianapolis ordinance that would have allowed women injured by someone who had seen or read pornographic material to sue the maker or seller of that material.
In 1988, in a ruling that expanded legal protections for parody and satire, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned a $150,000 award that the Rev. Jerry Falwell had won against Hustler magazine and its publisher, Larry Flynt.
In 2002, the Salt Lake City Olympics came to a close, the same day Canada won its first hockey gold in 50 years (the U.S. won silver) and three cross-country skiers were thrown out of the games for using a performance-enhancing drug.
In 2015, the Justice Department announced that George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch volunteer who fatally shot Trayvon Martin in a 2012 confrontation, would not face federal charges.
In 2020, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted in New York on charges of rape and sexual assault involving two women. (Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in state prison.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jenny O’Hara is 81.
Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., is 81.
Actor Barry Bostwick is 78.
Singer-writer-producer Rupert Holmes is 76.
Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 73.
Actor Helen Shaver is 72.
News anchor Paula Zahn is 67.
Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 65.
Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 46.
Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 32.