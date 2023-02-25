“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” – A. A. Milne
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, FEB. 25, the 56th day of 2023. There are 309 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 25, 1964, Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) became world heavyweight boxing champion as he defeated Sonny Liston in Miami Beach.
10 YEARS AGO
A high-stakes civil trial started in New Orleans to assign blame and help figure out exactly how much more BP and other companies should pay for the 2010 Gulf oil spill. (U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier ruled in September 2014 that BP acted with “gross negligence”; BP ended up reaching a record-setting $20 billion settlement with the federal government and five Gulf states.) Former U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop, 96, died in Hanover, New Hampshire.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1919, Oregon became the first state to tax gasoline, at one cent per gallon.
In 1973, the Stephen Sondheim musical “A Little Night Music” opened at Broadway’s Shubert Theater.
In 1986, President Ferdinand Marcos fled the Philippines after 20 years of rule in the wake of a tainted election; Corazon Aquino assumed the presidency.
In 1991, during the Persian Gulf War, 28 Americans were killed when an Iraqi Scud missile hit a U.S. barracks in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.
In 1997, a jury in Media, Pennsylvania, convicted chemical fortune heir John E. du Pont of third-degree murder, deciding he was mentally ill when he shot and killed world-class wrestler David Schultz. (Du Pont died in prison in December 2010 while serving a 13- to 30-year sentence; he was 72.)
In 2010, in Vancouver, the Canadian women beat the United States 2-0 for their third straight Olympic hockey title.
In 2020, U.S. health officials warned that the coronavirus was certain to spread more widely in the United States; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to be prepared. President Donald Trump, speaking in India, said the virus was “very well under control” in the U.S.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ann McCrea is 92.
Former CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 86.
Actor Karen Grassle is 81.
Former talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 81.
Former professional wrestler Ric Flair is 74.
Comedian Carrot Top is 58.
Actor Sean Astin is 52.
Latin singer Julio Iglesias Jr. is 50.
Comedian-actor Chelsea Handler is 48.
Country singer Shawna Thompson (Thompson Square) is 45.