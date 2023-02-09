“Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.” — Mark Twain
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, FEB. 9, the 40th day of 2023. There are 331 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2002, Britain’s Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II, died in London at age 71.
10 YEARS AGO
Hundreds of mourners and dignitaries, including first lady Michelle Obama, packed the funeral service for Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old honor student who was shot and killed Jan. 29 as she stood with friends at a neighborhood park about a mile from President Barack Obama’s Chicago home in the Kenwood neighborhood.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1950, in a speech in Wheeling, West Virginia, Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin charged that the State Department was riddled with Communists.
In 1963, the Boeing 727 went on its first-ever flight as it took off from Renton, Washington.
In 1964, the Beatles made their first live American television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” broadcast from New York on CBS. The G.I. Joe action figure was introduced at the American International Toy Fair in New York.
In 1971, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in California’s San Fernando Valley claimed 65 lives. The crew of Apollo 14 returned to Earth after man’s third landing on the moon.
In 1986, during its latest visit to the solar system, Halley’s Comet came closest to the sun (its next return will be in 2061).
In 2009, New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez admitted to taking performance-enhancing drugs, telling ESPN he’d used banned substances while with the Texas Rangers for three years.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-politician Sheila James Kuehl (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 82.
Singer-songwriter Carole King is 81.
Actor Joe Pesci is 80.
Actor Mia Farrow is 78.
Actor Judith Light is 74.
Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 68.
Country singer Travis Tritt is 60.
Country singer Danni Leigh is 53.
Actor Sharon Case is 52.
Actor A.J. Buckley is 46.
Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Irina Slutskaya is 44.
Actor Michael B. Jordan is 36.