”Champions keep playing until they get it right.” — Billie Jean King
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 12, the 12th day of 2023. There are 353 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1966, the TV series “Batman,” starring Adam West and Burt Ward as the Dynamic Duo, premiered on ABC. President Lyndon B. Johnson said in his State of the Union address that the U.S. military should stay in Vietnam until Communist aggression there was stopped.
10 YEARS OLD
The NHL’s four-month lockout finally ended as the league and the players’ association completed signing a required memorandum of understanding. Gary Stevens won the first race at Santa Anita, giving the Hall of Fame jockey his first win in North America since 2005, when he began a seven-year retirement that had recently ended. (Stevens rode 5-1 shot Branding to a 2 1/2-length victory in his third race since beginning his comeback on Jan. 6, 2013.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1910, at a White House dinner hosted by President William Howard Taft, Baroness Rosen, wife of the Russian ambassador, caused a stir by requesting and smoking a cigarette — it was, apparently, the first time a woman had smoked openly during a public function in the executive mansion. (Some of the other women present who had brought their own cigarettes began lighting up in turn.)
In 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected, 204-174, a proposed constitutional amendment to give women nationwide the right to vote.
In 1959, Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records (originally Tamla Records) in Detroit.
In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Sipuel v. Board of Regents of University of Oklahoma, unanimously ruled that state law schools could not discriminate against applicants on the basis of race.
In 1969, the New York Jets of the American Football League upset the Baltimore Colts of the National Football League 16-7 in Super Bowl III, played at the Orange Bowl in Miami.
In 1971, the groundbreaking situation comedy “All in the Family” premiered on CBS television.
In 2010, Haiti was struck by a magnitude-7 earthquake; the Haitian government said 316,000 people were killed, while a report prepared for the U.S. Agency for International Development suggested the death toll may have been between 46,000 and 85,000.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
The Amazing Kreskin is 88.
Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 84.
Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 71.
Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 69.
Actor Oliver Platt is 63.
Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 63.
Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is 59.
Rock singer Rob Zombie is 58.
Singer Dan Haseltine (Jars of Clay) is 50.
Singer Melanie Chisholm (Spice Girls) is 49.
Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 45.