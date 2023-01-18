“Life is what we make it, always has been, always will be.” — Grandma Moses
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18, the 18th day of 2023. There are 347 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1990, a jury in Los Angeles acquitted former preschool operators Raymond Buckey and his mother, Peggy McMartin Buckey, of 52 child molestation charges.
10 YEARS AGO
Former Democratic New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin was indicted on charges that he’d used his office for personal gain, accepting payoffs, free trips and gratuities from contractors while the city was struggling to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. (Nagin was later convicted and released from prison in 2020.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1913, entertainer Danny Kaye was born David Daniel Kaminsky in New York City.
In 1975, the situation comedy “The Jeffersons,” a spin-off from “All in the Family,” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1991, financially strapped Eastern Airlines shut down after more than six decades in business.
In 1993, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 states for the first time.
In 2005, the world’s largest commercial jet, the Airbus A380 “superjumbo” capable of flying up to 800 passengers, was unveiled in Toulouse, France.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Sen. Paul Kirk, D-Mass., is 85.
Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 82.
Comedian-singer-musician Brett Hudson is 70.
Actor-director Kevin Costner is 68.
Country singer-actor Mark Collie is 67.
Actor Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 61.
Actor Jesse L. Martin is 54.
Rapper DJ Quik is 53.
Rock singer Jonathan Davis (Korn) is 52.
Former NAACP President and CEO Benjamin Todd Jealous is 50.
Singer Christian Burns (BBMak) is 49.
Actor Derek Richardson is 47.
Actor Jason Segel is 43.
Country singer Kristy Lee Cook (“American Idol”) is 39.
Actor Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”) is 35.