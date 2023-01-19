”I scorched the earth with my talent and I let my light shine.” — André Leon Talley
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 19, the 19th day of 2023. There are 346 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1953, CBS-TV aired the widely watched episode of “I Love Lucy” in which Lucy Ricardo, played by Lucille Ball, gave birth to Little Ricky. (By coincidence, Ball gave birth the same day to her son, Desi Arnaz Jr.)
10 YEARS AGO
Thousands of gun advocates gathered peacefully at state capitals around the U.S. to rally against stricter limits on firearms. Minister Greg Griego, his wife, Sara, and three of their children were shot to death in their home near Albuquerque, N.M.; the couple’s teenage son, Nehemiah, is charged with murder. Death claimed baseball Hall-of-Famers Stan Musial at age 92 and Earl Weaver at age 82.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces captured the British protectorate of North Borneo. A German submarine sank the Canadian liner RMS Lady Hawkins off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, killing 251 people; 71 survived.
In 1944, the federal government relinquished control of the nation’s railroads to their owners following settlement of a wage dispute.
In 1987, Guy Hunt became Alabama’s first Republican governor since 1874 as he was sworn into office, succeeding George C. Wallace.
In 2005, the American Cancer Society reported that cancer had passed heart disease as the top killer of Americans age 85 and younger.
In 2012, Rupert Murdoch’s media empire apologized and agreed to cash payouts to 37 people who’d been harassed and phone-hacked by its tabloid press.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Tippi Hedren is 93.
Actor Shelley Fabares is 79.
Country singer Dolly Parton is 77.
TV chef Paula Deen is 76.
Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 70.
Actor Katey Sagal is 69.
Basketball coach and commentator Jeff Van Gundy is 61.
Actor Shawn Wayans is 52.
Actor Drea de Matteo is 51.
Actor Jodie Sweetin is 41.
Actor Briana Henry is 31.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson is 31.