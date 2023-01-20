”I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have.” — Thomas Jefferson
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 20, the 20th day of 2023. There are 345 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first chief executive to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 instead of March 4.
10 YEARS AGO
The San Francisco 49ers rebounded from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 28-24 in the NFC championship game. The Baltimore Ravens earned their first Super Bowl appearance in 12 years with a 28-13 victory over the New England Patriots for the AFC championship.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1801, Secretary of State John Marshall was nominated by President John Adams to be chief justice of the United States.
In 1936, Britain’s King George V died after his physician injected the mortally ill monarch with morphine and cocaine to hasten his death; the king was succeeded by his eldest son, Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne 11 months later to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
In 1961, John F. Kennedy was inaugurated as the 35th President of the United States.
In 1964, Capitol Records released the album “Meet the Beatles!”
In 1986, the United States observed the first federal holiday in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
In 2009, Barack Obama was sworn in as the nation’s 44th, as well as first African American, president.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 93.
Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 71.
Rock musician Ian Hill (Judas Priest) is 71.
Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 65.
Actor James Denton is 60.
Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 58.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is 58.
TV personality Melissa Rivers is 55.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is 51.
Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 38.