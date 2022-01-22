Today in History
Today is Saturday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2022. There are 343 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, declared a nationwide constitutional right to abortion.
On this date:
In 1901, Britain’s Queen Victoria died at age 81 after a reign of 63 years; she was succeeded by her eldest son, Edward VII.
In 1938, Thornton Wilder’s play “Our Town” was performed publicly for the first time in Princeton, New Jersey.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces began landing at Anzio, Italy.
In 1947, America’s first commercially licensed television station west of the Mississippi, KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, made its official debut.
In 1995, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy died at the Kennedy compound at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, at age 104.
Ten years ago: Longtime Penn State coach Joe Paterno, who’d won more games than anyone in major college football but was fired amid a child sex abuse scandal that scarred his reputation, died at age 85.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (TV: “The Galloping Gourmet”) is 88.
Author Joseph Wambaugh is 85.
Singer Steve Perry is 73.
Country singer-musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) is 70.
Movie director Jim Jarmusch is 69.
Actor John Wesley Shipp is 67.
Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy is 65.
Actor Linda Blair is 63.
Actor Diane Lane is 57.
Actor and rap DJ Jazzy Jeff is 57.
