”Life is never fair, and perhaps it is a good thing for most of us that it is not.” — Oscar Wilde
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JAN. 23, the 23rd day of 2023. There are 342 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1962, Jackie Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
10 YEARS AGO
Appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton delivered fiery rejoinders to Republican critics of the Obama administration’s handling of the deadly attack on a U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya. Cardinal Jozef Glemp, 83, the longtime head of Poland’s influential Roman Catholic church at a time when it played a key role in the fight against communism, died in Warsaw.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1789, Georgetown University was established in present-day Washington, D.C.
In 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified as South Dakota became the 38th state to endorse it.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced an accord had been reached to end the Vietnam War, and would be formally signed four days later in Paris.
In 1977, the TV mini-series “Roots,” based on the Alex Haley novel, began airing on ABC.
In 1998, fighting scandal allegations involving Monica Lewinsky, President Clinton assured his Cabinet during a meeting that he was innocent and urged them to concentrate on their jobs.
In 2002, John Walker Lindh, a U.S.-born Taliban fighter, was returned to the United States to face criminal charges that he’d conspired to kill fellow Americans. (Lindh was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to providing support for the Taliban; he was released in May 2019 after serving more than 17 years.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Chita Rivera is 90.
Jazz musician Gary Burton is 80.
Actor Gil Gerard is 80.
Actor Richard Dean Anderson (“MacGuyver”) is 73.
Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 70.
Princess Caroline of Monaco is 66.
Singer Anita Baker is 65.
Actor Gail O’Grady is 60.
Actor Mariska Hargitay is 59.
Actor Tiffani Thiessen is 49.
Actor Lindsey Kraft is 43.
Singer-actor Rachel Crow is 25.