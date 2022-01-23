Today in History
Today is Sunday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2022. There are 342 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Jan. 23, 2020, Chinese state media said the city of Wuhan would be shutting down outbound flights and trains, trying to halt the spread of a new virus that had sickened hundreds of people and killed at least 17. The World Health Organization said the viral illness in China was not yet a global health emergency, though the head of the U.N. health agency added that “it may yet become one.”
On this date:
In 1368, China’s Ming dynasty, which lasted nearly three centuries, began as Zhu Yuanzhang (zhoo whan-zhahng) was formally acclaimed emperor following the collapse of the Yuan dynasty.
In 1845, Congress decided all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
In 1932, New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In 1950, the Israeli Knesset approved a resolution affirming Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
In 1962, Jackie Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Tony Bennett recorded “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in New York for Columbia Records.
Ten years ago: Republican presidential contenders Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich clashed repeatedly in heated, personal terms in a crackling campaign debate in Tampa, Florida. In a rare defeat for law enforcement, the Supreme Court unanimously agreed to bar police from installing GPS technology to track suspects without first getting a judge’s approval.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Chita Rivera is 89.
Actor-director Lou Antonio is 88.
Jazz musician Gary Burton is 79.
Actor Gil Gerard is 79.
Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., is 75.
Singer Anita Pointer is 74.
Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 72.
Rock musician Bill Cunningham is 72.
Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 69.
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (vee-yah-ry-GOH’-sah) is 69.
