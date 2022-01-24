Today in History
Today is Monday, Jan. 24, the 24th day of 2022. There are 341 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Jan. 24, 1989, confessed serial killer Theodore Bundy was executed in Florida’s electric chair.
On this date:
In 1848, James W. Marshall discovered a gold nugget at Sutter’s Mill in northern California, a discovery that led to the gold rush of ’49.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill concluded a wartime conference in Casablanca, Morocco.
In 1945, Associated Press war correspondent Joseph Morton was among a group of captives executed by the Germans at the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp in Austria.
In 1965, British statesman Winston Churchill died in London at age 90.
In 1978, a nuclear-powered Soviet satellite, Cosmos 954, plunged through Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated, scattering radioactive debris over parts of northern Canada.
Ten years ago: Declaring the American dream under siege, President Barack Obama used his State of the Union address to deliver a populist challenge to shrink the gap between rich and poor, promising to tax the wealthy more and help jobless Americans get work and hang onto their homes. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney released his 2010 tax returns, showing that his annual income topped $20 million and that he had paid about $3 million in federal income taxes.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Cajun musician Doug Kershaw is 86.
Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is 83.
Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 81.
Singer Aaron Neville is 81.
Actor Michael Ontkean is 76.
Actor Daniel Auteuil is 72.
Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 72.
Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 71.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is 69.
Actor William Allen Young is 68.
