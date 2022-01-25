Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 25, the 25th day of 2022. There are 340 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Jan. 25, 1945, the World War II Battle of the Bulge ended as German forces were pushed back to their original positions.
On this date:
In 1533, England’s King Henry VIII secretly married his second wife, Anne Boleyn, who later gave birth to Elizabeth I.
In 1863, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln accepted Maj. Gen. Ambrose E. Burnside’s resignation as commander of the Army of the Potomac and replaced him with Maj. Gen. Joseph Hooker.
In 1915, America’s first official transcontinental telephone call took place as Alexander Graham Bell, who was in New York, spoke to his former assistant, Thomas Watson, who was in San Francisco, over a line set up by American Telephone & Telegraph.
In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games opened in Chamonix (shah-moh-NEE’), France.
In 1945, Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first community to add fluoride to its public water supply.
Ten years ago: U.S. military forces flew into Somalia in a nighttime helicopter raid, freeing an American and a Danish hostage and killing nine pirates. U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona returned to Congress to officially tender her resignation a year after she was shot and severely wounded in her home district.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor China Kantner is 51.
Country musician Mike Burch (River Road) is 56.
Actor Ana Ortiz is 51.
Drummer Joe Sirois (sih-ROYS’) (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) is 50.
Musician Matt Odmark (OHD’-mark) (Jars of Clay) is 48.
Actor Mia Kirshner is 47. Actor Christine Lakin is 43.
R&B singer Alicia (ah-LEE’-shuh) Keys is 42.
Actor Michael Trevino is 37.
Pop musician Calum Hood (5 Seconds to Summer) is 26.
Actor Olivia Edward is 15.
