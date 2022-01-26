Today in History
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 26, the 26th day of 2022. There are 339 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Jan. 26, 2020, the U.S. consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, said it would evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight. Five cases of the new coronavirus were now confirmed in the United States, including new cases in California and Arizona; all involved people who had traveled to Wuhan.
On this date:
In 1861, Louisiana passed an Ordinance of Secession, becoming the sixth state to break free from the United States.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton forcefully denied having an affair with a former White House intern, telling reporters, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”
In 2005, a U.S. Marine helicopter crashed in western Iraq, killing 30 Marines and a Navy medic aboard. A man parked his SUV on railroad tracks in Glendale, California, setting off a crash of two commuter trains that killed 11 people. (The SUV’s driver, Juan Alvarez, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 11 consecutive life terms.)
In 2009, Nadya Suleman gave birth at Kaiser Permanente Bellflower Medical Center in California to six boys and two girls; criticism came after the public learned that the unemployed, single mother had gotten pregnant with the octuplets and six elder children through in vitro fertilization.
In 2016, the FBI arrested the leaders of an armed group that was occupying a national wildlife refuge in Oregon for more than three weeks during a traffic stop that left one man, Robert “LaVoy” Finicum, dead. Character actor Abe Vigoda, 94, died in Woodland Park, New Jersey.
Ten years ago: The Pentagon outlined a plan for slowing the growth of military spending, including cutting the size of the Army and Marine Corps, retiring older planes and trimming war costs. Capping three days of mourning, some 12,000 people — including Penn State students, fans and football stars — paid tribute to the late Joe Paterno in a campus memorial service that exposed a strong undercurrent of anger over his firing.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Charlie Gillingham (Counting Crows) is 62.
Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky is 61.
Musician Andrew Ridgeley is 59.
R&B singer Jazzie B (Soul II Soul) is 59.
Actor Paul Johansson is 58.
Director Lenny Abrahamson is 56.
Actor Bryan Callen is 55.
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 52.
Actor Nate Mooney is 50.
Actor Jennifer Crystal is 49.
