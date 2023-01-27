”Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” — Helen Keller
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 27, the 27th day of 2022. There are 338 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1984, singer Michael Jackson suffered serious burns to his scalp when pyrotechnics set his hair on fire during the filming of a Pepsi-Cola TV commercial at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
10 YEARS AGO
Flames raced through a crowded nightclub in southern Brazil, killing 242 people. Novak Djokovic beat Andy Murray 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-2 to become the first man in the Open era to win three consecutive Australian Open titles. The CIA thriller “Argo” won top honor for overall cast performance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards; Jennifer Lawrence won leading actress for “Silver Linings Playbook” while Daniel Day-Lewis won leading actor for “Lincoln.”
ON THIS DATE:
In 1880, Thomas Edison received a patent for his electric incandescent lamp.
In 1888, the National Geographic Society was incorporated in Washington, D.C.
In 1967, astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee died in a flash fire during a test aboard their Apollo spacecraft.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, greeted at the White House the 52 former American hostages released by Iran.
In 2006, Western Union delivered its last telegram.
In 2010, Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPad tablet computer during a presentation in San Francisco. J.D. Salinger, the reclusive author of “The Catcher in the Rye,” died in Cornish, New Hampshire, at age 91.
In 2017, President Donald Trump barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months — and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely — declaring the ban necessary to prevent “radical Islamic terrorists” from entering the nation.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor James Cromwell is 83.
Rock musician Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) is 79.
Ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov is 75.
Country singer-musician Richard Young (The Kentucky Headhunters) is 68.
Actor Mimi Rogers is 67.
Political and sports commentator Keith Olbermann is 64.
Actor Bridget Fonda is 59.
Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 55.
Tennis player Marat Safin is 43.
Actor Braeden Lemasters is 27.