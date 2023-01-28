”Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls.” — Marcel Proust
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JAN. 28, the 28th day of 2023. There are 337 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.
10 YEARS AGO
Ten years ago: Side by side, leading Democratic and Republican senators pledged to propel far-reaching immigration legislation through the Senate by summer, providing a possible path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people in the U.S. illegally. (Although the Senate did pass such a measure, it has encountered opposition from House Republicans who insisted on a more limited approach.) Backed by French helicopters and paratroopers, Malian soldiers entered the fabled city of Timbuktu after al-Qaida-linked militants who’d ruled the outpost by fear for nearly 10 months fled into the desert.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1813, the novel “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen was first published anonymously in London.
In 1915, the United States Coast Guard was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill merging the Life-Saving Service and Revenue Cutter Service.
In 1916, Louis D. Brandeis was nominated by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis became the court’s first Jewish member.
In 1922, 98 people were killed when the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre in Washington, D.C., collapsed under the weight of nearly two feet of snow.
In 1982, Italian anti-terrorism forces rescued U.S. Brig. Gen. James L. Dozier, 42 days after he had been kidnapped by the Red Brigades.
In 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.
In 2013, Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboard player Billy Powell, who survived the 1977 plane crash that killed three band members, died in Orange Park, Fla., at age 56.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Nicholas Pryor is 88.
Actor Alan Alda is 87.
Actor Susan Howard is 81.
Actor-singer Barbi Benton is 73.
Rock singer Sam Phillips is 61.
Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 56.
Singer Sarah McLachlan is 55.
R&B singer Anthony Hamilton is 52.
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is 51.
Retired MLB All-Star Jermaine Dye is 49.
Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (’N Sync) is 46.
Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 43.