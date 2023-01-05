TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JAN. 8, the eighth day of 2023. There are 357 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1935, rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.
10 YEARS AGO
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly, launched a political action committee aimed at curbing gun violence as her Arizona hometown paused to mark the second anniversary of the deadly shooting rampage.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1867, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in overriding President Andrew Johnson’s veto of the District of Columbia Suffrage Bill, giving Black men in the nation’s capital the right to vote.
In 1912, the African National Congress was founded in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson outlined his Fourteen Points for lasting peace after World War I. Mississippi became the first state to ratify the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which established Prohibition.
In 1994, Tonya Harding won the ladies’ U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Detroit, a day after Nancy Kerrigan dropped out because of the clubbing attack that had injured her right knee. (The U.S. Figure Skating Association later stripped Harding of the title.)
In 2008, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton powered to victory in New Hampshire’s 2008 Democratic primary in a startling upset, defeating Sen. Barack Obama and resurrecting her bid for the White House; Sen. John McCain defeated his Republican rivals to move back into contention for the GOP nomination.
In 2011, U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot and critically wounded when a gunman opened fire as the congresswoman met with constituents in Tucson; six people were killed, 12 others also injured. (Gunman Jared Lee Loughner (LAWF’-nur) was sentenced in Nov. 2012 to seven consecutive life sentences, plus 140 years.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former CBS newsman Charles Osgood is 90.
Game show host Bob Eubanks is 85.
Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 83.
Actor Kathleen Noone is 78.
Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is 65.
Actor/producer Ami Dolenz is 54.
Actor Donnell Turner (“General Hospital”) is 50.
Country singer Tift Merritt is 48.
Actor Amber Benson is 46.
Actor Gaby Hoffman is 41.