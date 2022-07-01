“Real courage is when you know you’re licked before you begin, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what.” — Harper Lee
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 1, the 182nd day of 2022. There are 183 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2004, actor Marlon Brando died in Los Angeles at age 80.
10 YEARS AGO
Syria’s main opposition groups rejected a new international plan that called for a transitional government because the compromise agreement did not bar President Bashar Assad from participating.
Voters in Mexico returned the Institutional Revolutionary Party to power.
Tiger Woods won the AT&T National at Congressional in Bethesda, Maryland, closing with a 2-under 69 for the 74th win of his career.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.
In 1903, the first Tour de France began. (It ended on July 19; the winner was Maurice Garin.)
In 1963, the U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP codes.
In 1966, the Medicare federal insurance program went into effect.
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jamie Farr is 88.
Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 86.
Rock singer-actor Deborah Harry is 77.
Rock singer Fred Schneider (B-52s) is 71.]
Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 70.
Mystery novelist Louise Penny is 64.
Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 61.
Actor Pamela Anderson is 55.
Actor Melissa Peterman is 51.
Actor Liv Tyler is 45.
Actor Hilarie Burton is 40.