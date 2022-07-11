“Do not let making a living prevent you from making a life.” — John Wooden
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 11, the 192nd day of 2022. There are 173 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 11, 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Hamilton died the next day.)
10 YEARS AGO
Unflinching before a skeptical NAACP crowd in Houston, Republican Mitt Romney declared he’d do more for African-Americans than Barack Obama, the nation’s first black president. Hillary Rodham Clinton became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit Laos in more than five decades.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1859, Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimed for the first time.
In 1914, Babe Ruth made his Major League baseball debut, pitching the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over Cleveland.
In 1955, the U.S. Air Force Academy swore in its first class of cadets at its temporary quarters at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado.
In 1972, the World Chess Championship opened as grandmasters Bobby Fischer of the United States and defending champion Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union began play in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Fischer won after 21 games.)
In 1989, actor and director Laurence Olivier died in Steyning, West Sussex, England, at age 82.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes is 79.
Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 75.
Actor Sela Ward is 66.
Singer Suzanne Vega is 63.
Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 63.
Actor Lisa Rinna is 59.
Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 55.
Actor Justin Chambers is 52.
Country singer Scotty Emerick is 49.
Rapper Lil’ Kim is 48.